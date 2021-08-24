Xbox Announces Cloud Gaming Is Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

As part of today's Gamescom 2021 stream, Xbox has announced that it will bring cloud gaming to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One this coming holiday season. Essentially, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play over 100 video games from the cloud on those consoles with cloud gaming already available on PC and mobile devices already. Perhaps best of all, however, is the fact that Xbox announced that players will be able to play Xbox Series X|S video games on the Xbox One via the cloud, though there is a small caveat.

Specifically, while cloud gaming was announced for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One as coming this holiday season, the ability to play video games like the new Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium via cloud gaming on Xbox One is simply "coming in the future." There is seemingly no timeline beyond that attached at this point, so there is no telling how long players will have to wait for that specific feature. Also, as with PCs and mobile devices, Xbox's cloud gaming for all of the above consoles will be supported up to 1080p at 60fps.

The speed of cloud gaming is coming directly to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday, allowing @XboxGamePass Ultimate members to jump right into over 100+ games at the click of a button. Here's how it works: #XboxGC https://t.co/E6HhyQf9gz — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 24, 2021

"We’ll begin testing the experience as part of our Xbox Insider program this fall, so that we can gather valuable feedback and improve the experience," said Jake Rosenberg, Senior Program Manager at Xbox, as part of the announcement.

As noted above, Xbox's cloud gaming is officially coming to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One this holiday season with a test as part of the Xbox Insider program this fall. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

