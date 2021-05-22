Xbox Fans Blown Away After Learning Secret About Original Console 20 Years Later

✖

A secret about the original Xbox console has been discovered nearly 20 years later, and it's been blowing the minds of all that owned the first and nostalgic Xbox console. The secret comes the way of a former Microsoft employee and a developer who worked on the 2001 Xbox console. As you would expect, the developer chose to remain anonymous, but they have been verified. Better yet, not only did they relay word of the secret, but revealed how to recreate it, and turns out it still works.

“I didn’t really expect it to be found, not unless the source code leaked or somebody reverse-engineered the Dashboard,” said the developer while speaking to Kotaku. “Its trigger was the same as the ‘main’ Easter egg so I knew it was possible. I figured somebody would have to leak it for it to be known.”

The new secret is actually related to a previously discovered secret that was triggered when you went into the audio CD ripping screen and renamed a new rip. Once you ido this, and hit "done," it triggered a hidden credit roll before rebooting the console. This new secret works similarly, but is also a bit different.

To "discover" this new secret, you first need to go into "Music." From here, insert an audio CD. At the Audio CD screen, choose "Copy" twice in a row, then "New Soundtrack." At this point you're going to want to delete the default soundtrack and replace it with "Timmyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!" (minus the quotes, of course).

Once you do this, you're going to need to wait a little bit as the CD rips. Once complete, head back to the main menu and find "Settings," and then choose "System Info." After all of this, you should be greeted with a new screen.

“I decided to share now as it’s been 20 years, and I thought it would be cool if people knew this actually existed," said the developer when asked why they decided to finally out the secret. "I know many sites like to track these types of things and all the people on that list no longer work for Microsoft,” they said. “I also thought if I didn’t do it now it would never likely happen. It had been so long I couldn’t even remember the trigger! I had to connect the Xbox up and try out several things to be sure.”

While the original Xbox is running out of secrets to discover, there is apparently, at least one, that nobody has discovered, and there's a chance nobody ever will discover it.