Xbox Launches New Console Streaming Program

Those who have an Xbox One and want to play their games on-the-go can now do so thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Console Streaming program that’s begun as of this week. The Xbox Console Streaming feature is a way for people to pop a game into their Xbox One or fire one up digitally and have the ability to play it on a mobile device with an Xbox One controller. The feature is only available to Xbox Insiders right now since it’s currently in a preview stage, but it’s planned for a widespread release after testing.

Microsoft’s past insights into the Xbox streaming feature led up to the announcement from Tuesday that confirmed the Xbox Console Streaming program is now available to Xbox Insiders. This announcement and the preview release followed another preview of the Project xCloud service which was held not long ago and has since been extended to those in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider communities.

“If you’re an Xbox Insider in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the US and UK, you can now try a preview of Xbox Console Streaming,” Xbox’s principal program manager Jonathan Hildebrandt said about the Xbox Console Streaming feature. “You’ll be able to play your owned and installed Xbox One games, including Xbox Game Pass titles, on an Android phone or tablet remotely from your home console.”

As mentioned in the excerpt from the announcement seen above, there are some stipulations to the feature at this time that would-be mobile streamers should take note of. You can play any of your Xbox One or Xbox Game Pass games on a mobile device, but only if that device is an Android. The feature also doesn’t currently support original Xbox games or Xbox 360 games that’d normally be playable through the backwards compatibility feature, so you’ll have to stick to the current generation when testing the program.

To get started with Xbox Console Streaming, you’ll have to first join the Xbox Insider program. From there, you’ll need an Android device that meets the requirements outlined in the announcement along with an Xbox One controller. There’s an app in the Google Play Store called “Xbox Game Streaming (Preview)” that you’ll then need to download before following the in-app instructions to test your connection and get to streaming.

Microsoft recently announced that it’d be releasing hardware to support its new streaming service with the first of those reveals seen here.