Xbox Controllers Are Getting an Update With New Improvements

Xbox insiders can expect to see a new firmware update for certain Xbox One controllers, giving them improvements to bring them closer in line with the Xbox Series X|S controllers. Players using Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers can now expect “better cross-device connectivity and reduced latency.” Microsoft revealed these new features in a blog shared on Xbox Wire earlier today, also discussing how this fits with the company’s approach to backwards compatibility. While some companies have downplayed the importance of backwards compatibility, it’s clear that this is a major focus for Xbox.

“We believe it’s important to maintain backward compatibility with Xboxaccessories people already have in their collection and to ensure wedeliver the best gaming experience no matter how you choose to play,” the blog reads.

As a result of these changes, the controllers listed will now remember two hosts: one Bluetooth, and one Xbox console. This will allow users to switch between the devices quickly and easily by double tapping the pair button. Meanwhile, the reduced latency will offer greater response time.

Controllers represent an expensive investment, and a lot of gamers are very particular about their favorites. These firmware updates will allow players the chance to keep using the options they enjoy the most, while also including the improvements offered on the next-gen consoles. It’s difficult to say how many Xbox fans will take advantage of this update, but it clearly factors into the current Xbox strategy.

In addition to backwards compatibility with Xbox One controllers, the Xbox Series X also offers backwards compatibility with a large library of games spanning all previous Xbox generations. Some of these games also include improvements over their initial releases, allowing players to enjoy them in a superior form. Some console gamers prefer to move on with each passing generation, but for those that like to keep enjoying their games and controllers, these options are quite welcome.

Are you still using your Xbox One controllers with your Xbox Series X|S? What do you think of this new firmware update?