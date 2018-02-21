Xbox Deals With Gold: New Week Features Shadow of War, Fortnite, and Tons More

For Xbox Gold members, a new week of delectible savings has arrived to broaden your gaming library while simultaneously making that wallet slimmer. Every week there are different titles on sale for super cheap, including the hottest of the hot in AAA action.

This week’s deals comes with up to 80% off of select titles such as Battlefield 1, Fortnite, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Overwatch: Game of the Year, and tons more. Just like previous sale periods, it is broken up between Xbox One and Xbox 360 savings, with many of the 360 titles being backwards compatible. That means you can still enjoy them on this generation’s platform sans remaster.

Xbox One Deals A – M

Adam’s Venture: Origins* 75%

AereA* 60%

Agents of Mayhem * 75%

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle* 75%

Bard’s Gold* 50%

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 60%

Battle Ages – Town of Gems (550) 80%

Battle Islands – Bag of Gold (550) 80%

Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle 85%

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle 60%

Battlefield 1 Heroes of the Great War Bundle 70%

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass 75%

Battlefield 1 Revolution 67%

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle 50%

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition 67%

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle 60%

Battlefield Bundle 75%

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition 67%

Bloody Zombies* 50%

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition 75%

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition 67%

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle 67%

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback Bundle 60%

EA SPORTS NHL 18 67%

EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition 67%

EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Edition 67%

EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR 67%

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition* 33%

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion* 15%

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition* 67%

Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass* 33%

Farming Simulator 17* 67%

FIFA 18 67%

FIFA 18 ICON Edition 50%

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition 60%

FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition* 60%

FINAL FANTASY XV* 60%

Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack* 50%

Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder’s Pack* 50%

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack* 50%

Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack* 50%

Future War: Reborn* 20%

Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack 85%

Gems of War – Guild Elite 75%

Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack 85%

Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle 75%

Halo Wars 2 Season Pass* 50%

Halo Wars 2 – Colony Leader Pack* 30%

Halo Wars 2 – Commander Jerome Leader Pack* 30%

Halo Wars 2 – Kinsano Leader Pack* 30%

Halo Wars 2 – Operation: Spearbreaker 30%

Halo Wars 2 – Sergeant Johnson Leader Pack* 30%

Halo Wars 2 – Serina Leader Pack* 30%

Halo Wars 2 – The Arbiter Leader Pack* 30%

Halo Wars 2 – YapYap THE DESTROYER Leader Pack* 30%

Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare* 30%

Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition* 50%

Halo Wars 2: Icons of War* 30%

Halo Wars 2: Serina & Spearbreaker Bundle* 30%

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition* 50%

HAWKEN – Starter Pack 85%

Human Fall Flat* 50%

Madden NFL 18 67%

MADDEN NFL 18 ULTIMATE TEAM STARTER PACK 50%

MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition 70%

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition 67%

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition 67%

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Game 50%

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Season Pass 50%

Middle-earth: Shadow of War 20%

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition Xbox 30%

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 75%

Xbox One Deals N – Z

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition 85%

Need for Speed Payback 60%

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition 60%

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle 50%

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition* 50%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 60%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition 67%

Prominence Poker – Made Bundle 85%

Reus* 75%

Shadow Warrior 2* 50%

Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island* 70%

STAR WARS Battlefront II 60%

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition 60%

Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 60%

Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) 60%

The Assembly* 60%

The Culling* 60%

The Sims 4 50%

The Sims 4 Bundle 40%

The Sims 4 City Living 50%

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition 50%

The Sims 4 Vampires 40%

The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff 40%

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition 75%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 17%

Uncanny Valley * 67%

Unmechanical: Extended* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Unravel 75%

Wuppo* 33%

Xbox 36 Deals

Alien Breed Episode 1* 75%

Batman: The Telltale Series* 60%

Battlefield 3 75%

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 75%

Dead Space 75%

Dead Space 2 75%

Dead Space 3 75%

DmC Devil May Cry 4* 67%

DmC Devil May Cry HD Collection * 75%

DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall* 50%

DmC Devil May Cry* 70%

Dragon Age: Origins 75%

FIFA 18 67%

Mass Effect 2 65%

Mass Effect 3 65%

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition 50%

Samurai Warriors 2 Empires* 50%

SAMURAI WARRIORS 2* 50%

Skate 3 75%

Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass* 60%

The Telltale Series – Season Pass* 60%

WARRIORS OROCHI 2* 75%

WARRIORS OROCHI* 50%

Our recommendation:

You can’t go wrong with Fortnite if you’re on the Xbox One. The popular online game offers a free battle royale mode comprable to that of the infamous PUBG as well as weekly updates, an incredibly transparent developer company, and a record breaking player base!

“Fortnite Battle Royale is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Download now for FREE and jump into the action.”

Fortnite also offers the Save the World mode as well, that has been almost just as popular as the Battle Royale!