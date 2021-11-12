Xbox Design Labs Adds New Custom Controller Options

Xbox Design Labs offers users the opportunity to design their own custom controller, and there are a lot of really exciting combinations available. Today, that number grew, as Xbox revealed a handful of new options for the service. Most notably, users can now add black rubberized grips to the controller’s sides, as well as 19 metallic-finish colors that can be added to the D-Pad and Triggers. Last but not least, three color options have been added for the controller parts: Dragonfly Blue, Nocturnal Green (replacing Military Green), and Velocity Green (replacing Electric Green).

Some of the new metallic finishes can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can design their own controller right here.

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1458827075301822464

Controllers from Xbox Design Labs start at $69.99, but that price changes as more options are added. The new metallic-finish colors add $3.99 for the D-Pad and another $3.99 for the two Triggers. The rubberized grips add an extra $5.99. Users can also dish out an extra $9.99 to add a personal engraving, as well. All of these additions can make for a pricier option than what’s available in stores, but for those that want to show off their creative side, it’s a really cool option.

It will be interesting to see how Microsoft continues to expand on Xbox Design Labs. There are a lot of fun ways Microsoft could build-on the current options. Last year, the company offered custom designs based on the teams of the NFL. Unfortunately, those were removed shortly before Xbox Design Labs temporarily shut down last year, and they haven’t returned since. Of course, it would also be cool to see other professional sports franchises represented, or options based on popular culture. The sky is the limit, and Xbox has come up with a concept that none of its competitors offer. Hopefully, we’ll see even more options as time goes on!

Do you plan on checking out any of these new options on Xbox Design Labs? Have you purchased a custom controller from the company? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!