Xbox Announces New "Developer Direct" Event for January

Xbox has revealed that it will be holding its first-ever "Developer Direct" showcase at the end of this month. Earlier this week, reports began circling that indicated Xbox would soon be holding a new event to talk more about some of its upcoming games releasing in 2023. And while one notable boss at Xbox seemed to tease that such an announcement would be coming soon, we now have more details to go by in an official capacity.

Taking place on January 25th, Xbox's new Developer Direct event will provide updates on a handful of the brand's first-party titles that are on the horizon. Specifically, this presentation will center around Minecraft Legends, Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, and the highly-anticipated Forza Motorsport. Xbox has said that this stream will contain big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for all of these titles in mention. Given that many of these games still don't have official release dates, there's a good chance that we might see those dates announced at this event.

Check out Developer_Direct on January 25, featuring news and gameplay from some highly-anticipated games

Compared to other events of this type that PlayStation and Nintendo hold, Xbox's Developer Direct presentation is also going to put the people making all of these games front and center. This means that studio members from Arkane, Turn 10, Mojang, and ZeniMax Online will all appear throughout the course of this presentation to talk about the work that they have been doing.

The elephant in the room when it comes to Xbox's upcoming first-party slate is that of Starfield, which many fans might notice is strangely missing here. Despite launching in the first half of the year, news surrounding Starfield has been incredibly hard to come by in recent months. Fortunately, Xbox has already made clear that Starfield is only skipping out on appearing in this Developer Direct so that it can highlight the game in a new "deep dive" show in the future.

