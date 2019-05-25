Xbox E3 2019 Presentation Will Be Two Hours Long

Today, Microsoft revealed that its E3 presentation next month at E3 2019 will be two hours long. As you may know, its 2016 conference was 90 minutes long, while its 2017 conference was 95 minutes long. Meanwhile, last year’s conference was 104 minutes long, despite Microsoft taking out a two hour slot for it. In other words, like last year, just because Microsoft has a two hour block, doesn’t mean they will use it all. That said, they probably will.

With Sony skipping E3 this year, there’s going to be even more third-parties trying to get onto Microsoft’s stage. So that alone could account for an extra 20 minutes. But don’t forget many are also expecting Microsoft to reveal the next Xbox during the show, which should take up a healthy slab of time. That all said, who knows how long it will wind up being. All we know is it won’t be longer than two hours.

As for what will be present at the show, all we really know about is Gears 5 and Halo Infinite. There’s a few other first-party games floating around, like the new Battletoads, but nothing super substantial, which means we’ll probably get a good amount of third-party reveals. For example, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to be there with some big news.

Xbox’s E3 showcase is poised to take place on June 9 at 4 p.m. EST, which means it will likely finish up at 6 p.m. EST. So, make sure you have that block of your calendar clear, because the show is likely to be the biggest at E3 this year.

Hub’s up, briefing’s set, and E3 is officially on the way! Join us June 9 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET for an #XboxE3 Briefing for all gamers: https://t.co/g1XSsnBUiU pic.twitter.com/j2TIthd5R6 — Xbox (@Xbox) April 16, 2019

Speaking earlier this year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said the company is going bigger than it ever has in the past at this year’s E3, which suggests not only will it use the full two hours, but that it will be packed full of some big announcements and reveals.

