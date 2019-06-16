Xbox Says It Has “A Lot of Great Stuff” In Store For E3 2020

Microsoft had a strong showing at E3 2019, but it failed to completely capitalize on Sony’s absence. In fact, according to many on the Internet, it didn’t even win E3 2019, Nintendo did. While the Xbox presser housed the biggest moment of the show — that Keanu Reeves will be in Cyberpunk 2077 as a major character — it wasn’t exactly brimming with new game reveals and meaningful announcements, especially on the first-party front. But there’s a reason for this: Microsoft wanted to focus on the now and the games coming from many of its recently acquired studios.

“We need to pause and give some recognition to the studios which, less than a year after we did the acquisition, we’re already seeing things on our stage,” said Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. “Equally, I’m excited for the things waiting in the wings. We have a lot of stuff we did not show. Stuff which, as you say, will be coming online as we get further into this.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Booty continued:

“We have 14 games here from Xbox Game Studios but we’re not emptying the tank, getting everything we’ve got and just throwing it on stage.”

As you can see, as a result of focusing on what’s coming in the near future and what its new studios are cooking up, Microsoft has kept a hold of many reveals and announcements. When pressed if one of these is for a new Fable, Booty stood firm and didn’t reveal anything, but did drop a possible tease that we will see the new installment in the beloved series at E3 2020, or at least get a teaser for it.

“A lot of great stuff [is] waiting in the wings for next year. Hope to have you back in a year,” teased Booty.

With the Xbox Scarlett poised to ship next year, it’s safe to assume E3 2020 will be a big year for Microsoft, and likewise for Sony who will be releasing the PS5 next year as well. In other words, there’s a reason why this E3 was so quiet and not that exciting: many are getting their ducks in a row for the next generation of consoles, including Microsoft.

Thanks, PCGamesN.