Xbox's $1 Game Pass Trial Gets Cut to Just 14 Days

Xbox Game Pass allows new subscribers the chance to try out the service for just $1, but the amount of time the trial lasts is getting cut down. Previously, subscribers could get 30 days for that price, but the number has quietly been dropped to 14 days. No explanation has been given for the change, but the timing comes less than a month prior to the release of Starfield, Xbox's biggest exclusive of 2023. Starfield will be a day one release on Game Pass, and it's likely a lot of people will sign up for the service just to play it.

The trial length is the second major change to Xbox Game Pass over the last few weeks, as the price of the service increased on July 6th. The console subscription price increased by $1, while the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier increased by $2. The PC version of the service has not seen an increase, however, and remains priced at $9.99. Despite these changes, the service remains significantly cheaper than actually purchasing Starfield or other first-party games, which tend to launch at $69.99.

With Starfield releasing on September 6th, it will be interesting to see if the game will bring new users to Xbox Game Pass! The latest from Bethesda Game Studios has attracted a lot of attention, and could help to reset the narrative on a difficult year for the Xbox brand. While 2023 started on a strong note with the stealth drop of Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall's release was nothing short of disastrous. Xbox has had little else in the way of exclusives, but Starfield is looking extremely promising.

If Starfield does prove as strong as it looks, Xbox will have a chance to keep new Game Pass subscribers hooked a month later with the release of Forza Motorsport. With two big first-party games releasing in close proximity, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are going to have a lot to enjoy. The trial should give newcomers a chance to try these games with minimal commitment, but they'll have a lot less time to decide if they want to stick with the service.

