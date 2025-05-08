Xbox Game Pass Users Have One Week to Play One of the Best Xbox 360 Exclusives for Free

Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both console and PC have exactly one week to play one of the best Xbox 360 exclusives for free. Thankfully, the Xbox game in question is only three to four hours long, so a week with it is plenty of time not to just play it, but complete it. Meanwhile, until it departs Xbox Game Pass on May 15, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also purchase the game with a 20 percent discount, which means pay $16 rather than $20 for it.

The game in question hails from 2013, a year that saw it win Best Xbox Game at the VGAs, now known as The Game Awards. It also notably earned a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction at the more prestigious D.I.C.E. Awards. The game is specifically, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, which released on August 7, 2013 as an Xbox 360 exclusive. And it was a timed exclusive to the Xbox 360 for about a month before it came to PS3 and PC on September 3 of the same year. The version specifically available via Xbox Game Pass though is the Xbox One version released in 2015.

Upon release, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons earned a Metacritic score of 90, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2013. For those that don’t know, it was the debut game from director Josef Fares, who would go on to create A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction. This was before Fares made his own studio though, and thus it was developed by Starbreeze Studios, the studio best known for the Payday series.

“A man, clinging to life. His two sons, desperate to cure their ailing father, are left with but one option,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “They must set out upon a journey to find and bring back the ‘Water of Life’ as they come to rely on one another to survive. One must be strong where the other is weak, brave where the other is fearful, they must be… Brothers. This is one journey you will never forget.”

It is worth clarifying that a remake of the game was made and released in 2024 for the Xbox Series X and other platforms. That said, the game leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 8 is not the remake, but the original.

