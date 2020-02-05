Xbox Game Pass Adds 3 New Games

Xbox today revealed several new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass, the popular monthly subscription service that offers access to a bunch of video game titles to subscribers. More specifically, Frostpunk: Console Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and Tekken 7 are all set to be added to the service over the next week and change.

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes Frostpunk: Console Edition:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A society survival game where heat means life and every decision comes at a price. As the leader of the last civilized society on Earth, you’re tasked with building a city for your survivors to live in, discover new technologies, explore frozen wastelands and most importantly, manage and rule society to prepare it for life in an unforgiving world. Choices in this world aren’t as easy as they seem and holding power over people has a cost as heavy as the responsibility you feel in caring for them.”

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet:

“Dive into an original story where you are the protagonist in the virtual reality world of Gun Gale Online where you’ll encounter enemies and familiar faces from the ‘Sword Art Online’ anime series. Develop your avatar as you see fit, master a wide array of weapons and skills, and learn to survive in your own personal warzone. You can also experience co-op and PvP using the weapons you find with your customized character.”

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes Tekken 7:

“The storied fighting franchise returns for another round in Tekken 7. With the faithful 3D battle system and gameplay intact, Tekken 7 takes the franchise to the next level with photo-realistic graphics and new and innovative features and fighting mechanics with the attitude, competitiveness, and showmanship rooted in its arcade DNA to provide the ultimate fighting game experience on Xbox.”

What do you think about all the new additions to Xbox Game Pass? Any of these three really strike your fancy? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Xbox Game Pass comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.