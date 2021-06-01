Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games for June

✖

Xbox Game Pass has officially announced its first slate of "Coming Soon" titles for June 2021, and it includes The Wild at Heart, For Honor, Backbone, and Darkest Dungeon. Notably, The Wild at Heart is available as of today as part of the subscription service while the others will be added over the course of the next week and change. None of the new additions are major in the same way as, say, Grand Theft Auto V, but they all are fairly popular or much-anticipated in their own right.

Additionally, Xbox announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Night Call, West of Dead, Wizard of Legend, and Observation will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15th. As usual, subscribers that wish to purchase these video games digitally will be able to use their membership to score up to 20% off the price in order to add them to their library permanently.

June is our favorite month. it rhymes with soonhttps://t.co/7ZXUoatGwV pic.twitter.com/BtHI0uLVOF — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 1, 2021

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions from Xbox:

June 1st (today, as of writing)

The Wild at Heart (Cloud) Description: "Explore a beautiful, handcrafted world full of charming puzzles, and deep secrets in The Wild at Heart, a whimsical story centered around two children that escape to a fantastical land filled with magical creatures to befriend and an oddball order of guardians who’ve lost their way. Welcome to the Deep Woods."

June 3rd For Honor (Cloud and Console) Description: "War marches across the land of Heathmoor as heroes from rival factions clash in unending visceral battles. Use your finely honed skill to emerge victorious in a variety of thrilling single and brutal multiplayer modes. Grasp destiny in your hands and fight… for honor."

June 8th Backbone (PC) Description: "Raccoon detective Howard Lotor is not a hero. He can barely make rent. And yet he has stumbled across something so massive that it will shake the very fabric of society. Stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a daring narrative bring a dystopian Vancouver, BC inhabited by animals to life in this highly anticipated, post-noir adventure. Get to it, detective."

June 10th Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) Description: "Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. Not only do unimaginable foes await, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark."



The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding the above titles? Are you excited for any of them particularly?