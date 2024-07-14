Xbox Game Pass Is Removing One of its Best Features for Console Users

One of the best aspects of Xbox Game Pass for Console is being completely removed from the service by Microsoft. Within recent days, Microsoft made big waves as it announced it would be increasing the cost of Xbox Game Pass. Not only would all tiers of the subscription platform be going up, but a new offering dubbed “Xbox Game Pass Standard” is also set to go live in the coming months. Now, as a result of Game Pass Standard being introduced, Microsoft is trying to phase out its console-only version of the platform in a disappointing way.

In a breakdown on the official Xbox website, Microsoft revealed that it’s going to start preventing Xbox Game Pass for Console from being able to be stacked for multiple years at a time. When Game Pass has gone on sale at various retailers in the past, some subscribers have chosen to buy many months or years worth of the service and add it to their account at once to ensure their membership remains active for the long haul at a lower price. At the end of September, though, this will no longer be possible as Microsoft is going to limit the subscription to a max of 13 months.

“As of September 18, 2024, the maximum extension limit of Game Pass for Console will be 13 months,” Microsoft said in its FAQ. “This will not impact any time you currently have stacked on your account that exceeds 13 months and will only impact your future ability to stack more than 13 months after September 18, 2024.”

The main reason that Microsoft is ending subscription stacking for Xbox Game Pass for Console is because it wants to end this tier of the service entirely. While Game Pass for Console won’t disappear for those who are active members, Microsoft has phased out the ability for new subscribers to join this tier. Instead, Game Pass Standard is going to become the replacement of sorts for Game Pass for Console, although it won’t include all of the same perks. Notably, Game Pass Standard will not feature “Day One” additions to Game Pass, which has previously been one of the service’s biggest selling points.

The good news here is that if you’re already an Xbox Game Pass for Console subscriber, you’ll be able to continue being one in perpetuity as long as you continue to automatically renew your membership. Furthermore, Game Pass Ultimate isn’t being impacted very much by these overhauls outside of a broad price increase to $19.99 per month.