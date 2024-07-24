Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Day One Release for August

Xbox Game Pass has yet to reveal its line-up for the first two weeks of August, but we now know a day one release that will be arriving in the second half of the month. The game in question is called Core Keeper, and it will be released August 27th. According to Xbox Wire, the game will be made available through Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC (which would seem to imply that Xbox One is out). Developed by Fireshine Games, Core Keeper released in early access on PC in 2022, and the game has earned a “very positive” rating on Steam since. Soon, Game Pass subscribers will get to see what the fuss is about!

An Xbox trailer for Core Keeper can be found below.

Described as a “mining sandbox adventure,” Core Keeper tasks players with exploring a mysterious subterranean world. The gameplay revolves around exploration, mining, farming, and defeating monstrous enemies. Recipes can also be cooked, with different dishes giving players buffs that will help them handle the challenges that lurk underground. Players will be able to tackle the game’s challenges solo, but Core Keeper will also offer co-op for up to eight players. In its Steam reviews, several players have compared the early access version of Core Keeper to Terraria, so fans of that game might want to keep an eye on this one!

From everything shown so far, Core Keeper seems like a great fit for Xbox Game Pass. The appeal of the subscription service is that it gives subscribers a chance to play something that might have otherwise flown under the radar. With the game’s 1-8 player action, it seems like it could appeal to both those that prefer to play solo, as well as those that like to jump into games with a bunch of other people.

Xbox Game Pass is going through some changes in September, with a price increase for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a new “standard” tier that does not include day one releases. With its August 27th release date, Core Keeper seems to be sliding in just ahead of time, which is good news for all subscribers, whether they plan on sticking with Ultimate, or going with the new Standard pricing tier.

