Save 50% On a Six Month Xbox Game Pass Membership

If you’ve been thinking about trying out an Xbox Game Pass membership, now is definitely the time to do it. Amazon is currently offering an digital code for a 6-month membership for only $29.99. That’s a whopping 50% off the list price, which pretty much makes this a no-brainer deal. Grab it here while you can. UPDATE: A deal on Xbox Live Gold memberships is also happening for a limited time

If you’re unfamiliar, Xbox Game Pass grants users unlimited access to hundreds of Xbox titles via download, including brand new games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released. You can also buy games and save up to 20%, plus get 10% off any Xbox One game add-on. In other words, it’s approaching the Netflix-like service for games that we all dream of. New games are added every month, and you can cancel the service at any time.

On a related note, Microsoft has launched their “Xbox Big Fun Deals” sale ahead of E3, and if you want to get your hands on consoles, games, and accessories, now is the best time to do it. Microsoft is touting the event as “the biggest Xbox sale of the year.”

You can shop the entire sale right here through June 17th. Unfortunately, Microsoft is holding off on their hardware deals until June 10th, which means you’ll have to wait a few more days to save $50 on an Xbox One X, $50 on Xbox One S 1TB bundles, $10 on Xbox wireless controllers and more. Still, if it’s deals on games and / or Xbox Live Gold memberships that you’re after, you can get started on that right away.

You can shop the entire lineup of discounted Xbox One games right here. Prices have been slashed by as much as 75% during the sale, and over 300 titles are up for grabs. Some of the standout deals include:

• Sea of Thieves: $47.99 (20% off)

• Far Cry 5: $44.99 (25% off)

• Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds: $20.09 (33% off)

• FIFA 18: $56 (60% off)

• Monster Hunter World: $38.99 (35% off)

• Forza Motorsport 7: $29.99 (50% off)

• Grand Theft Auto V: $19.80 (67% off)

Microsoft is also offering the first month of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions for only $1 if you’re a new member – you know, just in case you’re not ready to commit to the 6-month Game Pass deal mentioned above.

