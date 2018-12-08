Xbox Boss Says Game Pass “Will Come To Every Device”

Apparently, Microsft is planning on bringing Xbox Game Pass to even more devices than just the Xbox One and PC.

During a recent conference, Xbox boss Phil Spencertalked about the popular new subscription service that is modeled after Netflix, and at one point, Spencer mentions the company’s ambitions to expand it to more people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When you think about reaching a customer with this content where their only compute device could be an Android phone, you think about, ‘What are all the ways that person pays for content today’?” said Spencer. “So we need to make sure that we’re world-class at free-to-play content, but we also look at subscription as a much lower barrier way for a customer to build a library of content.

“So we built Xbox Game Pass — it started on console, it will come to PC, and eventually it will come to every device — we use the flywheel that we have with customers on an Xbox to start the growth in Xbox Game Pass. But as somebody sitting back and taking a longer-term view of where our business is going, you should look at that as a business model that we think scales to billions of people not hundreds of millions of people like retail does.”

It’s important to note that it appears Spencer is talking about mobile phones when he says every device, but it’s possible Microsoft wants to bring it to other console platforms as well.

With Microsoft doubling down on Game Pass, and with it theorizing that streaming is the future of the medium, it seems plausible that Game Pass will expand to any and all platforms that would have it. If console hardware isn’t the future, and streaming services are, then you’re going to want your streaming service in front of as many people as possible.

However, they aren’t the only ones thinking about the streaming future. PlayStation has been exploring the space with PlayStation Now, and Nintendo has been messing around with it mostly in Japan. In other words, the future of console wars may be running on their last leg, but a new era of streaming service wars could be just getting started.

Thanks, GameSpot.