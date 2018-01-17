Xbox Game Pass Adding More Favourites This February: Fable, Darksiders II, and More

The Xbox Game Pass continues to grow in number with a subscription service that allows players to game on some of the biggest titles out there for a low monthly fee. The program is still relatively new, and growing pains will be growing pains – but eight new titles have been added to their growing library and more is still on the way!

NBA 2K17

WWE 2K17

Halo Wars 2

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Fable Anniversary

RIME

Riptide Renegade GP

Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey

The games above have been revealed courtesy of Microsoft’s very own Major Nelson and each of them is set to arrive this February! A healthy blend of shooters, AAA titles, and strong narratives keeps the rotation going while new titles are being added for the future.

Enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

Writer Recommendation:

I can’t recommend Darksiders II: Deathfinitive Edition enough. The game’s pacing is enjoyable, the storyline is strong, and the overall replayability is something that makes the title worth giving a chance.

“Become the terrifying force which everything fears but nothing can escape. Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen embarks on a quest to redeem his brother’s name. Along the way, the Horseman discovers that an ancient grudge may threaten all of Creation. Death lives!”

Deathinitive Edition Features:



Darksiders 2 with all DLC included and integrated into the game which offers a total playtime of more than 30 hours

Reworked and tuned game balancing and loot distribution

Improved Graphic Render Engine for higher visual quality especially in terms of lighting and shadows

Improved and reworked level, character and environment graphics

Running in native 1080p resolution

Steam Trading Cards

Features:

