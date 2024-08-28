New Xbox Game Pass Game Is a Huge Hit With Co-Op Fans

A new Xbox Game Pass game has been a huge hit with co-op survival fans. Microsoft has updated both the console and PC version of Xbox Game Pass recently, giving subscribers a new game to check out. And judging by user reviews for the game, which has long been available via Steam, it is very good.

The game in question comes from developer Pugstorm and publisher Fireshine Games, and it debuted in Steam early access back in 2022 before finally fully releasing this month on August 27 via not just Xbox consoles and PC, but Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Core Keeper. On Metacritic, critic reviews peg the game at an 85, a very solid score, especially for an indie game. Meanwhile, 91 percent of 26,342 user reviews for the game on Steam are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating. Below, you can read more about it and check out the official launch trailer as well:

“Awaken as an explorer in a long-forgotten cavern teeming with untold secrets,” reads an official blurb about the game. “In this award-winning, 1-8 player mining sandbox adventure, your choices shape an epic journey. Harvest relics and resources, craft advanced tools, build your base, and explore a dynamically evolving world waiting to be unearthed.”

The game’s official description continues: “Level up your skills, defeat legendary Titans, and unveil the power of the Core. Grow your garden, fish in mysterious waters, master a vast array of recipes, raise and care for animals, encounter the Cavelings, and carve out your own unique world in an enchanting underground adventure.”

As long as Core Keeper is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase the game with a 20 percent discount, which means pay $15.99 rather than $19.99 for the survival co-op game. How long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass though, we don’t know.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.