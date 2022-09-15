Xbox Game Pass Surprisingly Adds One of the Best Assassin's Creed Games

Xbox Game Pass just made one of the best games from the Assassin's Creed franchise available to play across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. In recent months, Ubisoft has been tightening its partnership with Xbox and has agreed to bring even more titles to Game Pass in the future. And while we've already seen a massive influx of Ubisoft games in recent history, this new addition to the service might now be the best of the bunch.

As of this moment, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look to download Assassin's Creed Odyssey for themselves. Released back in 2018, Odyssey was the sequel to Assassin's Creed Origins and took the franchise to Greece for the first time. While Origins ended up rebooting the Assassin's Creed franchise in a major way, it was Odyssey that went on to find even larger success with the new formula for the series. Odyssey went on to also receive numerous pieces of DLC, although these add-ons aren't going to be accessible via Game Pass.

ONLY bangers on this ship today 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/4J2Zte3Soj — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 15, 2022

As mentioned, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is merely the latest marquee game that Ubisoft has brought to the Xbox subscription platform this year. Ubisoft kicked off 2022 with a bang when it added Rainbow Six Extraction to Game Pass alongside the first day of its release. Since then, other titles like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Ghost Recon Wildlands have all come to the service in recent months. In all likelihood, this partnership between Xbox and Ubisoft should only continue to grow as time moves onward, which means that Odyssey definitely won't be the last game that we see from the publisher on Game Pass. Whenever we learn of more games from Ubisoft that are coming to Game Pass, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Are you going to look to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey via Xbox Game Pass if you're a subscriber? And what other titles from Ubisoft are you hoping to see added in the future? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.