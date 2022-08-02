Xbox Game Pass Reveals 7 New Additions for August 2022

Microsoft has today revealed that seven new games will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass to kick off the month of August. As we've come to expect from the Xbox subscription platform in the past, new titles tend to join the service in two waves over every given month. Now, the first wave of games that will join Game Pass in August have formally been unveiled.

Starting today, new titles are beginning to come to Xbox Game Pass for console, cloud, and PC. These new additions to the service will continue through next week on August 11th. After that time, we should then learn more about what games will be arriving in the back half of the month. As a whole, three of these seven games happen to be exclusive to users on Xbox Game Pass for PC, while the other four titles are available for all other platforms

Here's the full list of games joining Xbox Game Pass in addition to the platforms and dates in which they will join the platform:

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 2



Shenzhen I/O (PC) – August 4



Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 4



Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9



Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 11



Expeditions: Rome (PC) – August 11



Offworld Trading Company (PC) – August 11





As a whole, this definitely isn't the strongest Xbox Game Pass lineup that we have seen this year. Ghost Recon Wildlands is likely the most popular title of the bunch here, and that game is now over five years old. Still, the larger catalog of Xbox Game Pass remains quite impressive even though we're not getting off to a strong start in August. Perhaps the second round of additions in the latter part of the month will end up being more notable.

How do you feel about these new additions to Game Pass to begin the month of August? Are there any games joining the service that you're going to look to play for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.