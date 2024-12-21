Xbox Game Pass Users Praise New Free Game: “Best Game I’ve Played This Year”

A new, free Xbox Game Pass game is one of the best games of 2024, according to subscribers who have played it. The Game Awards happened earlier this month, and PlayStation’s Astro Bot took home Game of the Year. The November cut off of The Game Awards means December releases are not considered until next year’s awards. More often than not this is not that relevant as December is typically not littered with memorable releases as it is not an ideal window to release a major game for a variety of reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year we did get a major release in December. In fact, we got two. One of these games, Infinity Nikki, is not available on Xbox consoles. The other is though. More than this, it is currently an Xbox console exclusive and available via Xbox Game Pass. That game is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which if it released a handful of weeks earlier could have been in the Game of the Year conversation. It wouldn’t come out on top of these discussions, but it could have picked up a nominee and considerations at least. And that’s because by most accounts it’s a very solid game.

To this end, one of the the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page this week is a post praising the game as the best game the poster has played all year.

Not only does the popularity of the post suggest there are others who think this, but some of the comments echo the sentiment as well. At the very least, it is among the best games many Xbox Game Pass subscribers have played in 2024.

“I’m still in the Vatican but I think I’m getting close to the next part,” reads one of the top comments. “I spent like 8 minutes last night whipping Blackshirts to death on the stairs leading up to Antonio’s library. They just kept coming. I wish I had utilized the whip more in combat before because it’s very funny. 10/10 game.”

Those interested in checking out Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass will need to set aside about 15 to 25 hours to complete the game, with the amount of time fluctuating based on how much side content is engaged. Meanwhile, a completionist will need closer to 35-40 hours with the game.