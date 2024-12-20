One of 2025’s Best-Looking Games Is an Xbox Exclusive (And It’s Not What You Think It Is)

One of the best-looking games scheduled to release in 2025 is an Xbox exclusive, and it’s probably not the Xbox exclusive you are thinking of. The term “Xbox exclusive” doesn’t quite mean what it used to be mean. Not only because of PC releases but because more and more Xbox Game Studios’ games are coming to competitor machines like the PS5. To this end, perhaps the best-looking Xbox game releasing next year, DOOM: The Dark Ages, is going to be available on PS5 when it releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an era of Xbox games spreading to other consoles, there are still some games slated to be Xbox exclusives, or at least Xbox console exclusives. Whether this will change over time, remains to be seen, but there are some prominent examples in 2025. The most notable and prominent examples include Avowed and Fable. And these games looking promising, or at least elements of them do. What looks even better though is a game flying under the radar.

The Xbox exclusive in question was announced back in June of 2021, and scheduled to release in 2022. It was then delayed to 2023. And then it was delayed again to 2025. Whether it will stick this release window, remains to be seen, but right now it is penned in for a release next year.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery Xbox exclusive is Replaced, which has been announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Developed by Sad Cat Studios and published by Coatsink, Replaced is actually set to be available via Xbox Game Pass when it releases. Whether it will come to other platforms, who knows, but right now it is an Xbox console exclusive. And it looks great. Meanwhile, unlike Avowed or Fable or South of Midnight — more notable Xbox exclusive drops next year — there are no detractors; everyone seems to agree it looks great.

“Replaced is a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer where you play as R.E.A.C.H.—an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Replaced combines cinematic platformer, pixel art, and free-flow action combat with a deep engaging dystopian story set in an alternative 1980’s.”

The game’s official description continues: “Explore and uncover the mysteries in and around Phoenix-City from the perspective of R.E.A.C.H. who is learning how to be human in a society that has taken a turn for the worst. Everything is ruled by corruption and greed. The ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than just currency.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What 2025 Xbox exclusive do you think looks the most promising? Meanwhile, and as always, catch all of our previous and extensive Xbox coverage by clicking here.