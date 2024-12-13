The Game Awards 2024: Full List of Winners and Nominees

It’s that time of year once again as The Game Awards 2024 are taking place this evening, December 12th. The annual video game awards show, hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, and as such, is looking to go bigger than ever before.

As usual, the competition at The Game Awards is stiff across its many categories. 2024 has been a busy year for new video game releases with some of the most acclaimed titles including Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. All of these games and a handful of others are up for the most nominations at The Game Awards across categories like Best Narrative, Best Direction, and the coveted Game of the Year.

While all of the nominees at The Game Awards 2024 are already known, what remains to be seen is what actually wins. To that end, we’ll be updating this article over the course of The Game Awards to keep you in the loop on who and what took home the most hardware in the 2024 iteration of the awards show.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Tell (Life Is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2) – WINNER

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Games For Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva – WINNER

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelai and The Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow – WINNER

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening VR

Content Creator of the Year

Caseoh

Illojuan

Techno Gamerz

Typical Gamer

Usada Pekora

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Role Playing Game

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8 – WINNER

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – WINNER

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game

Astro Bot – WINNER

Princess Peach Showtime

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends – WINNER

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker – WINNER

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team