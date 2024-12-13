The Game Awards 2024: Full List of Winners and Nominees

It’s that time of year once again as The Game Awards 2024 are taking place this evening, December 12th. The annual video game awards show, hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, and as such, is looking to go bigger than ever before.
As usual, the competition at The Game Awards is stiff across its many categories. 2024 has been a busy year for new video game releases with some of the most acclaimed titles including Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. All of these games and a handful of others are up for the most nominations at The Game Awards across categories like Best Narrative, Best Direction, and the coveted Game of the Year.
While all of the nominees at The Game Awards 2024 are already known, what remains to be seen is what actually wins. To that end, we’ll be updating this article over the course of The Game Awards to keep you in the loop on who and what took home the most hardware in the 2024 iteration of the awards show.
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Performance
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Hannah Tell (Life Is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2) – WINNER
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokemon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score & Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Games For Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva – WINNER
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelai and The Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow – WINNER
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
Content Creator of the Year
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typical Gamer
- Usada Pekora
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Role Playing Game
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8 – WINNER
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – WINNER
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot – WINNER
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends – WINNER
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker – WINNER
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team
- Billibili Gaming – League of Legends
- Gen G – League of Legends
- Navi – Counter Strike 2
- T1 – League of Legends – WINNER
- Team Liquid – DOTA 2