Xbox Game Pass Reveals Final Additions for June 2022

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of games that will be coming to the service to wrap up June 2022. For the most part, this month has already been a pretty big one for Game Pass subscribers. Not only has the platform already received some notable new additions in the first portion of the month, but Xbox also gave fans a look at a number of future titles that will land on Game Pass down the road during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Now, we know how Microsoft intends to wrap things up with Game Pass in June to go along with the service's first arrival in July.

In total, Xbox Game Pass is set to add four new games in total over the final days of June. Of this lineup, two of these titles actually have come to Game Pass today, which means you can add them to your own library and begin playing right now, assuming that you're a subscriber. In addition to these four games, Xbox also gave fans a glimpse of what July will have in store and revealed the first game that will land on the platform next month.

Here's the full breakdown of everything that it coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming days:

Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud and Console) – Available Now



Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) – Available Now



FIFA 22 (Console and PC) – June 23



Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 23



Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1



As you can see, FIFA 22 and Far Cry 5 are likely the two most recognizable games from this list. And while these might be the most mainstream additions, Total War: Three Kingdoms and Naraka: Bladepoint are also titles that should be appealing to a number of people as well.

What do you think about this final lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in June? Are you going to look to play any of these titles for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.