Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get One of 2022's Most Popular Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to one of the most popular titles that has released throughout the entirety of 2022. For the most part, 2022 has been a bit of a down year for new games. While there have been some standout titles like Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, 2022 definitely hasn't contained as many stellar releases as we have come to expect in the past. And while none of those games in question happen to be landing on Xbox Game Pass today, the title that has joined the service was quite massive when it hit store shelves earlier this spring.

As of this moment, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look to download and play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for themselves. While there have been a number of LEGO Star Wars games in the past, The Skywalker Saga is the first installment in the series that has told the stories seen across all nine mainline Star Wars films. In addition, The Skywalker Saga happens to be available across all versions of Xbox Game Pass which means that it's accessible on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and cloud devices.

dun dun dun DUN DAAA DUN DUN DUN DAAAAA (that was the star wars theme) pic.twitter.com/r1oJRc9BUW — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 6, 2022

In case you're wondering why LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's addition to Xbox Game Pass is such a big deal, the latest entry in the long-running LEGO franchise has been one of the largest games of the year in terms of sales. Not only did The Skywalker Saga set records for the LEGO series when it launched in the first half of 2022, but it has continued to sell at a great pace in the months since then. As such, to see it come to Xbox Game Pass is a bit of a surprise, especially since WB Games is only going to continue to make more money from the game here in the 2022 holiday season.

