Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2020’s Highest-Rated Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC can now enjoy one of 2020’s highest-rated games. 2020 was quite a year for gaming with the likes of Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Hades, Half-Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Persona 5 Royal, Genshin Impact, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Crusader Kings III all releasing. These are all great games, but this list isn’t extensive. For example, many overlook its release, but Spelunky 2 was also released in 2020, garnering a 91 on Metacritic upon release. And now it’s available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

How long the indie hit is available via the subscription service, we don’t know. We know it’s a limited-time addition, but that’s all we know. What we do know is that as long as it’s in the Xbox Game Pass library, subscribers can purchase the game outright with a 20 percent discount.

“Spelunky returns in this greatly-expanded sequel to the original roguelike platformer,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Meet the next generation of explorers as they find themselves on the Moon, searching for treasure and missing family. Spelunky 2 builds upon the unique, randomized challenges that made the original a classic, offering a huge adventure designed to satisfy players old and new.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.

“Spelunky 2 is a game that can take a while to click,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Its warm charm and style masks the unforgiving and challenging aspects of its roguelike genre that rest underneath the cartoony appeal, and getting the hang of it means you’re likely to go through periods where the frustration outweighs the reward. It’s a game I likely would’ve passed on if it’d gotten a free trial or was wrapped into some giveaway promotion, but after sticking with it and advancing through the first few daunting hours, it’s getting easier to love.”