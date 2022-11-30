New Xbox Game Pass Tease Has Star Wars Fans Excited

A new tease from Xbox directed at Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers has Star Wars fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X excited. Tomorrow, Microsoft should reveal December's Xbox Game Pass games. Ahead of this, it's seemingly teased one game that will be included in the final batch of 2022 games. And as you could probably guess, this game is a Star Wars game. More specifically, it looks LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass sometime next month.

The tease comes straight from the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, which tweeted a few hours ago a tweet that is now pinned and a world puzzle that seemingly teases LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. And we say seemingly because it's unclear what else the puzzle could be hinting at. Below, you can check out the tease for yourself:

okay, we'll help you out a bit more. But gold star if you guessed XBOX GAME PASS, we set you up for that one https://t.co/vOAl9UxYNY pic.twitter.com/muIJ39fBYN — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 30, 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released on April 5, 2022, earning Metacritic scores ranging from 76 to 82 in the process. It's unclear how much it's sold to date, but it's been enough to rank among one of the best-selling games of 2022.

"LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a joyful celebration of the Star Wars franchise but is set back by a myriad of technical flaws and questionable design decisions," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The first LEGO Star Wars game in almost six years, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga provides fans with an expansive trip across the Star Wars universe with all nine core games explored through a mix of open-world levels and set pieces that recreate some of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars history. This is also the biggest LEGO game yet with dozens of worlds to explore and missions that range in scope from puzzles to space battles to boss fights to timed trials. But while the game tries to provide a bit of everything for everyone, it spreads itself too thin in parts as the game has numerous small glitches and technical struggles and a lack of ingenuity or originality in terms of its actual design."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.