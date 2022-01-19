Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players With Stealth Release and Brand New Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new games to download and enjoy. One of these new games is a brand new game that was just released. The other is a former PSP exclusive that has finally come to Xbox platforms. That said, as always, it’s unclear how long either game has been added, meaning we don’t know how long you have to play it.

The first of the two games is Nobody Saves the World, the latest game from Drinkbox Studios, the developer best known for the Guacamelee! series. It was literally just released on PC and Xbox consoles yesterday. Meanwhile, the other new game is Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc: from Spike Chunsoft, which after debuting on the PSP only in Japan back in 2010, has finally come to Xbox for the first time.

Below, you can read more about each new addition and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Nobody Saves the World: “When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That’s you, you’re Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world!”

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc: “Hope’s Peak Academy is home to Japan’s best and brightest high school students-the beacons of hope for the future. But that hope suddenly dies when Makoto Naegi and his classmates find themselves imprisoned in the school, cut off from the outside world and subject to the whims of a strange, murderous little bear named Monokuma. He pits the students against each other, promising freedom to anyone who can murder a fellow classmate and get away with it. It’s up to you to find out who Monokuma really is, and why you’ve been taken from the world you once knew. But be careful what you wish for-sometimes there’s nothing more deadly than the truth…”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service click here.