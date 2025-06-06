Xbox Game Pass Adds 2024 Game With 97% User Review Score

Xbox Game Pass has added a 2024 game with a very impressive 97% user review score. In other words, Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a fan-favorite game. How long this Xbox game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don’t know, but it is available across Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Standard. The only tier it is not available with is Xbox Game Pass Core. In addition to this, given that it is available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X — as well as Xbox Series S — all Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy no matter their platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Xbox Game Pass addition is specifically Crypt Custodian, a metroidvania action game from developer Kyle Thompson and publisher Top Hat Studios. It released on a plethora of platforms back on August 27, 2024, and according to user reviews, it is a hidden gem. On Steam, for example, it has a 97% approval rating across 1,762 user reviews. Meanwhile, on the Microsoft Store it has a 4/5 star rating.

“Crypt Custodian is a charming Metroidvania / Zelda-like about cleaning up the afterlife,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it.”You play as Pluto—a mischievous cat who has just died, and landed in the afterlife’s palace. After a brief and disastrous meeting with the Afterlife Guardian- Kendra, you are banished from the palace and sentenced to clean… forever! Explore the vast grounds that surround the palace, battle beasts with your trusty broom, and gain new abilities to expand your map. Solve puzzles, discover secrets, and… organize an ambush to break back into the palace!”

Play video

Those that decide to check out Crypt Custodian now that it is free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription should expect a game that is about 10 to 14 hours long. Normally, Xbox users would have to fork over $14.99 to experience roughly dozen hours of content.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.