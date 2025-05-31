June 10 Is Going to Be a Big Day for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers, or at least Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, will want to circle June 10 on their calendars because on June 10 there will be two noteworthy day one games available to both console and PC users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive tier of XGP at the price point of $20 a month. At this price point though Xbox Game Pass subscribers unlock access to day one games, the primary appeal of the subscription service. And on June 10, those without the Ultimate tier may want to reconsider their subscription.

The first of the two day one Xbox Game Pass games arriving on June 10 is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, which is not just a day one Xbox Game Pass, but actually an Xbox Series X console exclusive skipping PS5 and Nintendo Switch entirely. As the name suggests, this is a remaster of 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, which has been made relevant again thanks to its sequel, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, one of 2024’s biggest games.

How long Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass we don’t know. It is not an Xbox Game Studios game nor an Activision game nor a Bethesda game, so it won’t be permanent addition, but that is all we know.

The other day one Xbox Game Pass arriving on June 10 is Rainbow Six Siege X, which is technically free-to-play, but there will be a paid version with extra in-game items, and this version is the version that will be free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting on June 10. Rainbow Six Siege X, for those that don’t know, is a massive update to the 2015 tactical shooter that Ubisoft claims is the “biggest transformation in the game’s history,” hence the rebranded name.

Again, how long Rainbow Six Siege X will be free with Xbox Game Pass, we don’t know. We know it is not a permanent addition for the same aforementioned reasons involving Warhammer, but that is all we know.

