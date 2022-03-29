Xbox Game Pass Throws Shade at New PlayStation Plus Subscription

Xbox Game Pass has subtly thrown some shade at Sony’s newly announced PlayStation Plus subscription. Early this morning, Sony revealed that it would be restructuring PS Plus this June and would be incorporating a number of features seen previously in PlayStation Now. In addition, PS Plus would also now be offered in three different tiers that customers can choose to subscribe to. In light of this announcement, Xbox Game Pass has since taken to social media to throw a soft blow at PlayStation in response.

Coming from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, those at Xbox shared a message that was clearly meant to be a response to Sony’s new PlayStation Plus tiers. Specifically, Game Pass stressed that it too loves “options” when it comes to subscription platforms. Specifically, it then went on to highlight what these options are and proceeded to tout the fact that Xbox Game Pass receives new first-party titles from Microsoft on the first day of their release. This point, in particular, was meant to be a shot at PlayStation Plus given that Sony has already made clear that it won’t be adding its own first-party games to PS Plus at launch.

You can find the tweet in question below:

we love options!

🎮 Play brand new games on DAY ONE

✨ Blockbusters and indies

💚 Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, ID@Xbox & more pic.twitter.com/aHgKMzDVmC — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 29, 2022

Even though Xbox Game Pass never directly called out PlayStation Plus, fans were quick to realize what the tweet was alluding to and proceeded to signal boost the message quite quickly. At the time of this writing, the tweet has only been live for a little over an hour but it has already received thousands of interactions, many of which are from people stating that Game Pass is the best subscription platform around. As you might expect, though, a number of PlayStation fans were also quick to defend the new PS plus service, even if it cannot match up with Game Pass in certain ways.

Do you like to see Xbox throwing a jab like this at Sony? And what do you think of the new version of PlayStation Plus that will become available later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.