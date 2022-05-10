Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.

As of this moment, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look to download Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. As mentioned, the game first came to PSP back in 2012, but only for those in Japan. The game later ended up making its way to other regions around the globe and saw arrivals on PS Vita, PC, and eventually, PS4 and Nintendo Switch platforms over the years. Now, nearly ten years after first being released, it has finally come to those on Xbox.

"The students of Hope's Peak Academy arrive at a tropical resort destination known as Jabberwock Island, but they end up trapped as castaways due to the headmaster's schemes," says the official description of Danganronpa 2's story. "In exchange for escape from the island, the students are forced to play a killing game and find the killer through class trials. Play through high-speed and fast-paced class trials by gathering testimony and evidence during investigations and use them as ammunition to shoot down your opponent's contradictory statements."

The reason why Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair's addition to Xbox Game Pass is even better is because the first installment in the series also happens to be available on the subscription platform. The original Danganronpa was added to Game Pass earlier in 2022, which means that if you're someone who played and beat that game this year thanks to Game Pass, you can now look to jump into the sequel as well.

How do you feel about Danganronpa 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Is this a title that you're going to look to download and play for yourself?