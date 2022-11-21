Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks

Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.

From now until March 31, 2023, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can redeem a free trial of both Apple TV+ and Apple Music. This trial for each service will last 3-months in total and is only available to those who aren't currently subscribed to either platform. Essentially, this means that you can't stack this 3-month trial on top of any memberships that you may already have. While this is a bit of a letdown, it's at least a cool new offer that should give Game Pass subscribers the chance to try out these services for themselves.

we've got all your entertainment needs covered for the next 3 months 🎵📺



Game Pass Ultimate members can go ahead and claim 3 month free trials of Apple TV+ AND Apple Music with Game Pass Ultimate Perks! pic.twitter.com/keASEkALHl — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 16, 2022

Per usual, the major caveat with this situation is that this offer is only available to those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This means if you have a lone membership to Xbox Game Pass for console or PC, you won't be able to take advantage of this deal. While this might be upsetting to some, it really shouldn't come as a shock as these additional perks tied to Game Pass are always tethered to the Ultimate version of the service. Although Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bit more pricey than the baseline options that are available, Microsoft at least does a solid job of trying to make this tier worth it through additional benefits like this one with Apple.

Are you going to look to try out Apple TV+ of Apple Music through Xbox Game Pass if you're not already a subscriber? And what future perks or trials would you like to see come to Game Pass in this manner? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.