Xbox Game Pass Is Losing One of Its Biggest Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass is about to lose one of the biggest games in the history of the subscription service. While we’ve gotten used to seeing titles depart from Game Pass routinely, this game in question that is about to leave is arguably one of the most-played on the platform. Fortunately, the game itself will still be available on the PC iteration of Xbox Game Pass moving forward, with only console players losing out on this absence.

Developer Bungie announced this week that its ongoing first-person shooter, Destiny 2, will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in a few short weeks. To be specific, Destiny 2 is set to depart on December 8 for Xbox Game Pass for console and cloud users. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for PC, however, will be able to continue playing the game through Xbox’s membership program. Bungie hasn’t offered up an explanation as to why Destiny 2 is leaving Game Pass for console but is sticking around for PC subscribers.

As a whole, the reason why this is such a big deal is because the expansions for Destiny 2 will also be leaving Xbox Game Pass next month as well. While Destiny 2 at a baseline level is a free-to-play title already, Bungie had partnered with Xbox previously to bring the expansions or Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light to Game Pass within the past year. For new Destiny 2 players, this was easily the most cost-efficient way to jump into the game for the first time. It also allowed players who wanted to jump seamlessly between platforms to more easily do so without having to re-purchase all accompanying expansions. Sadly, this will no longer be the case.

In addition to this revelation, Bungie also stressed that next year’s new expansion for Destiny 2, The Witch Queen, also will not be coming to any versions of Xbox Game Pass. This is something that the studio has mentioned in the past, but clearly, it’s trying to make it even more apparent prior to the expansion’s launch in February 2022.

How do you feel about seeing Destiny 2 and all of its add-on content leave Xbox Game Pass? Does this more have a direct effect on how you play the game?