Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Most Popular RPGS Ever

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, but eight new games to enjoy across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. A handful of these games aren’t very notable additions, but one, in particular, is a very noteworthy addition. Subscribers across cloud, console, and PC can now enjoy one of the most popular RPGs ever. More specifically, in addition to seven other games, Stardew Valley has been added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Stardew Valley is an RPG meets farming sim that hit back in 2016 via solo developer ConcernedApe, aka Eric Barone. Upon release, the game earned an 89 on Metacritic and has sold over 15 million copies to date, making it one of the most popular games in its genre ever. How long the game will be available via the subscription service, we don’t know, but those interested should check it out soon as it’s very easy to dump hundreds of hours into the game that will likely take you beyond its stint in the subscription service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/XboxGamePass/status/1466452100179714055

“Stardew Valley is an open-ended country-life RPG! You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!”

For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or peep the links right below: