Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Additions for December 2021

Xbox Game Pass has revealed the new lineup of titles that will be coming to the popular subscription service over the course of December 2021. While a couple of these additions, such as Among Us and Halo Infinite, have previously been known about, the majority of this upcoming slate of games adds more variety than ever before to the expansive library that Xbox Game Pass Offers.

In total, 12 new games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass over the course of December. As mentioned before, the biggest new addition in the month is easily that of Halo Infinite, which is the latest installment in Xbox’s flagship franchise. Outside of Halo Infinite, titles like Stardew Valley, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and Among Us help round out the games that will be coming to the service in the next couple weeks.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December, along with the dates and platforms in which they’ll be arriving:

Anvil (Console and PC) – December 2

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 7

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 9

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

Among Us (Console) – December 14



It’s worth noting that Xbox has currently only outlined that new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass through the middle of December. As such, there’s a chance that more titles could end up coming to the subscription platform later on in the month. That being said, since December is a bit different with the holidays quickly approaching, perhaps this is all we’ll be getting on Xbox Game Pass until 2022. Either way, this is a strong way to end the year for Game Pass and I can’t imagine too many fans will be upset by this rotation.

