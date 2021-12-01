PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation’s best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon’s Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven’t hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an “Enhanced Edition” was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.

Oddworld: Soulstorm debuted back on April 6 via the PC, PS4, and PS5. Developed by Oddworld Inhabitants, it is a follow-up to 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! and a re-imagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how the game has performed commercially, but critically, it failed to make an impact, coming in with scores of 66 and 73 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. In other words, this isn’t the biggest loss for PlayStation.

“Join the Revolution! Abe returns in Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, complete with Toby’s Escape, a new game mode that creates an even more explosive and exciting Soulstorm experience,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Oddworld: Soulstorm is an explosive action-adventure game complete with crafting, scavenging, platforming, and sneaking. It’s the story of an impossible flight against an opposing force that will use every means at their well-funded disposal, from propaganda to brutal force to deadly violence, to stop Abe and the uprising.”

