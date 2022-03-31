Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Getting New Subscription Tier

✖

Xbox Game Pass is reportedly getting a new subscription tier that will be available to those on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. At this point in time, Xbox Game Pass is available in three different iterations; one is a subscription solely to the console version of the service, another is exclusive to PC, and the third, Game Pass Ultimate, gives subscribers access to both platforms in addition to Xbox Live Gold. And while this structure has worked well for Microsoft up until now, the company now seems poised to make a new offering available at some point later this year.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is planning to add a family plan option to Xbox Game Pass. Much like other subscriptions that use this style of plan, the family tier of Xbox Game Pass would allow subscribers to share access to the platform with those in a single home. Details on when this family plan version of Xbox Game Pass might come about weren't given in great detail, but Microsoft is said to be rolling out this iteration of the service at a time in 2022.

The report in question goes on to mention that the Xbox Game Pass family plan will give up to five different players access to the library of games that Xbox has available. This version of Game Pass will obviously be more expensive when compared to the other current options that are available, but it will be cheaper than having to pay for individual subscriptions for each user. However, there are still a vast number of questions to be had about the finer details of how this subscription will work. As such, if Microsoft officially announces this new Xbox Game Pass offering later in the year, we'll be sure to bring you all the details here on ComicBook.com once we learn more.

