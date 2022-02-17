Xbox Game Pass for PC Gets Huge New Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just received a pretty huge new game on the first day of its release. Over the past year, Microsoft has been making moves to ensure that Game Pass subscribers can have access to some notable third-party titles the first day that they launch. Some past games that have come to Xbox Game Pass right away have included Outriders, Back 4 Blood, and MLB The Show 22. Now, this trend has continued once again, this time with a title that is exclusive to PC.

As of this moment, Total War: Warhammer 3 has released on PC, marking the end of this beloved strategy game trilogy. Warhammer 3, which is developed by Creative Assembly and is published by Sega, hasn’t only just released on Steam and other PC launchers, but it’s also available right this moment for Xbox Game Pass. This means that if you have an active Game Pass subscription for yourself, you should be able to download the title right now and begin playing.

The launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 on Xbox Game Pass is a pretty big deal overall, even though the game might not be on many people’s radar. In fact, Warhammer 3 could very well be the biggest title that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are received in February 2022. Even though those who subscribe solely to the console iteration of Game Pass won’t be able to gain access to Total War, this is a massive get for the platform as a whole.

If you’d like to learn more about Total War: Warhammer 3 and its addition to Xbox Game Pass, you can check out a new launch trailer and a description for the game down as follows:

“The last roar of a dying god ruptures the boundary between worlds, opening a portal to the Realm of Chaos. From this maelstrom, the four Ruinous Powers – Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch and Slaanesh – emerge, spreading darkness and despair.

The stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay stand at the threshold, as a vengeful Daemon Prince vows to destroy those who corrupted him. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?”