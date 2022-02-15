Xbox Game Pass Reveals Upcoming Additions for February 2022

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed that eight new games will be coming to the subscription service before the end of the month. Just yesterday, Game Pass received two notable new titles to coincide with Valentine’s Day, which proved to be a nice way for many to celebrate the holiday. And while these two games in question were the last ones that Xbox had previously announced for Game Pass, the company didn’t waste any time by today informing fans of what they can expect next.

As a whole, this new lineup of Xbox Game Pass games is a bit unusual for a couple of different reasons. For starters, some of the titles that are being added are already available on the service, they just happen to now be coming to new verticals of Game Pass. Additionally, half of these games in question actually come from Electronic Arts and belong to the publisher’s EA Play service. Last but not least, most of these new games are primarily releasing on PC, meaning that those who subscribe to the console version of Xbox Game Pass are getting fewer additions than expected.

Here’s every new game that will be joining Xbox Game Pass for the remainder of the month to go along with the dates in which they’ll be landing on the platform:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) – Available today



Lawn Mowing Simulator (Console) – February 17



Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) – February 17



Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17



Roboquest (PC) – February 22



Galactic Civilizations III (PC) – February 24



Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) – February 24



Alice: Madness Returns (PC) – February 28



It’s worth mentioning that since so many of these games heading to Xbox Game Pass are part of EA Play, you’ll need to specifically be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access them. The console tier of Game Pass does not include titles that belong to EA Play, so you may have to up your subscription tier if you want to play some of these games later in the month.

What do you think about this new lineup of titles that are heading to Xbox Game Pass? Do any of these games stick out to you above the rest? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.