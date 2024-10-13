New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Saves You Nearly $200

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions don’t go on sale often so when they do it is notable. Naturally, the discounts are never the greatest, but saved money is saved money. And when you are paying upwards of $17 a month for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the costs quickly rack up. To this end, subscribers should always save money on Xbox Game Pass when they can.

The new Xbox Game Pass deal specifically comes the way of online retailer Woot, which has discounted both one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions and three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The offer is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but only for a limited time. More specifically, until October 18 or until supplies run out, whichever comes first. And when you consider items are not limited to one per customer, but rather 24 per customer, it could sell out quick.

Those interested in the deal have two options. The first is to save 19 percent on a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means pay $13.79 rather than $16.99. Meanwhile, the same discount is available for a three-month subscription, which normally runs at $44.99, but is only $36.49 with this discount.

Those that really want to save money can purchase 24 three-month subscriptions. Saving $8 a pop, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can save roughly $192 doing this. That said, this comes with a three-year supply of Xbox Game Pass, aka a long and steady commitment to the subscription service.

Like its PlayStation counterpart, PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass rarely goes on sale. However, the holiday season is around the corner so it is possible it could go on sale then, with a better discount, but there is not guarantee of this.

It is also worth taking into consideration there have a been a couple of Xbox Game Pass price increases the last few years. To this end, paying a discount of the current rate could save you even more if there is a price increase on the horizon.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.