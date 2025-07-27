Xbox Game Pass Users Have Days Left to Play 2024 Capcom Game

Xbox Game Pass Pass users have four days left to play a 2024 game, for free, as part of their subscription, until it departs the Xbox Game Pass library entirely on July 31. In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass subscribers only have four days left to buy the game with an exclusive 20 percent discount that is made available to all games in the Xbox Game Pass library to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, so that said game can be enjoyed after it leaves the subscription service.

The game in question is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, an action-strategy game released by Capcom last year on July 19, 2024 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It has also since come to Nintendo Switch 2.

A smaller release by the standards of Capcom, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess boats a solid Metacritic range of 80 to 84, with scores varying from platform to platform. However, it did not meet Capcom’s sales expectations, so ultimately it was not a successful game for the Japanese games maker.

“A new tale of the Kami awaits,” reads an official description of the Capcom game for those unfamiliar with it. “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura Action Strategy game. The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.”

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess costs $39.99 ($32 after discount) on the Microsoft Store, so those who want to play the Capcom game, but don’t want to pay this have four days to play and beat it. And this is achievable, as the game is about 16 to 21 hours long, on average. Completionist runs though are more like 30 to 35 hours long. Again this is achievable in four days, but those interested will need to lay down some seriously lengthy sessions. To this end, just to beat the game will be about 4-5 hours a day, while completionists will need to put up about 6-7 a day.

