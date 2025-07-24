Capcom Games Being Made Free for a Limited Time

Not one Capcom, but two Capcom games are being given away for free. The first giveaway will happen on August 6, and then the second will happen on August 20. Unfortunately, for those on console the free Capcom games are going to be limited to Steam codes, and thus limited to PC users. Those interested will also be competing against each other for a limited supply of codes, though how limited said supply is, we do not know. This information has not been disclosed.

The first of fthe ree Capcom games, coming on August 6, is going to Ultra Street Fighter IV, the 2014 re-release meets update of Street Fighter IV. The update introduced several new characters, stages, game mechanics and more. The original is obviously Street Fighter IV, released in 2008 as the first, at the time, mainline installment in the Capcom fighting game series since 1997, when Street Fighter III was released. It boasts a 94 on Metacritic, and is widely considered one of the best Street Fighter games and one of the best video games of all time spanning all genres.

In order to grab it for free — plus the other game — you will need to hop on drops on the Lenovo website, which also has instructions on how to redeem the free code. As for the other free Capcom game — being made free on August 20 — it is Strider.

For those that don’t know, Strider is a 2014 hack and slash game from Double Helix Games and Capcom. Itself is a reboot of the 1989 game of the same name, which was an Arcade release. Upon release, Strider garnered a mix reception, as evident by its Metacritic range from 70 to 78, with scores varying from platform to platform.

“The world’s greatest fighting game evolves to a whole new level with Ultra Street Fighter IV,” reads an official description of the fighting game. “Continuing the tradition of excellence the series is known for, five new characters and six new stages have been added for even more fighting mayhem, with rebalanced gameplay and original modes topping off this ultimate offering.”

“Strider returns in a brand new adventure, complete with incredible side-scrolling action, and lightning fast combat all in a massive interconnected world,” reads an official description of the 2014 Capcom game. “Strider Hiryu, the original assassin that inspired many third person action titles returns in a completely new game for a new generation of gamers as he takes on the Grand Master Meio.”

