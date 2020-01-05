Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Two Great Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass is losing two pretty solid games very soon. A couple days ago, Microsoft updated the “Leaving Soon” tab on Xbox Game Pass, revealing that Just Cause 3 will be departing the service’s vast library imminently. Meanwhile, joining it will be LEGO City Undercover, one of the few non-licensed LEGO games on the console. Lastly, at one point RIME was included in this suggestion, suggesting it was making the leaving party a trio, but it has since been pulled from the section. In other words, its placement in the “Leaving Soon” tab appears to have been a mistake. That said, if you’re really worried about missing out on it, you should probably play it this week. After all, better safe than sorry, and it’s only a few hours long.

At the moment, Microsoft has not provided a specific departure date for the two titles, but usually when games are added in there, they leave two weeks later. In other words, they should be leaving the library sometime mid-January.

Below, you can read more about each game:

LEGO City Undercover: “Join the Chase! In LEGO City Undercover, play as Chase McCain, a police officer who’s been tasked with going undercover to hunt down the notorious – and recently escaped – criminal Rex Fury and putting an end to his city-wide crime wave. With two player co-op, friends can explore the sprawling open-world metropolis that is LEGO City, with more than 20 unique districts to investigate, car thieves to bust, hilarious movie references to discover, vehicles to drive, and hundreds of collectibles. LEGO City Undercover brings together witty, original storytelling with signature LEGO humor to create a fun-filled experience for players of all ages to enjoy.”

Just Cause 3: “The Mediterranean republic of Medici is suffering under the brutal control of General Di Ravello, a dictator with an insatiable appetite for power. Enter Rico Rodriguez, a man on a mission to destroy the General’s hold on power by any means necessary. With over 400 square miles of complete freedom from sky to seabed and a huge arsenal of weaponry, gadgets and vehicles, prepare to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways you can imagine.”

