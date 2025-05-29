Xbox Game Pass Just Got One of 2024’s Best Games

Xbox Game Pass has already included many great games from 2025, whether it’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 or Blue Prince. However, the newest addition to the service made the rounds last year with its award-winning story and gameplay, even being considered as one of the best of 2024. The service did add Balatro and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, two titles that received tons of praise when it released. Now, fans, especially of RPGs, will be able to play one of the most acclaimed games of the genre that Persona and Shin Megami Tensei fans would be remiss not to play.

If there was one game that gave Astro Bot a run for its money with Game of the Year awards last year, it was Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio. The title, made by Studio Zero, which is comprised of the team behind Persona 3, 4, and 5, was a smash hit with critics and fans. On Metacritic, Metaphor: ReFantazio received a 94, making it the fourth best-rated game of 2024 behind Balatro and Astro Bot. Despite huge competition with other RPGs like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the high-fantasy turn-based game took home a handful of accolades like Best RPG, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction at The Game Awards 2024.

“Enter a unique fantasy world where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince,” reads an official description of Metaphor: ReFantazio. “Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical ‘Archetype’ powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an ‘Archetype’, you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.”

As expected from Atlus, Metaphor: ReFantazio delivers on its turn-based combat, taking a more tactical approach with formation movements. Instead of Demons or Personas, you’ll equip Archetypes, which have various qualities and affinities that can help you in battle, like magic or boosts. In terms of the game itself, you’ll explore the United Kingdom of Euchronia as you join the race to become King against the militant Louis to break the curse of the once-thought-dead prince.

For those who played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Metaphor: ReFantazio is the perfect segway into more RPGs. Overall, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a great game to jump into on Xbox Game Pass if you haven’t played it already, whether you’re looking for your next RPG fix or wanting to play a game with a fantastic story, engaging gameplay, killer soundtrack, and beautiful visuals.

Are you planning to play Metaphor: ReFantazio now that it’s on Xbox Game Pass? Did you play the title when it launched last year? Let us know in the comments below!