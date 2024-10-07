Metaphor: ReFantazio Reviews Drop and Reveal Another Game of the Year Frontrunner

It looks like Atlus has a frontrunner for Game of the Year on its hands with Metaphor: ReFantazio. Reviews for the latest RPG from the company behind Persona and Shin Megami Tensei dropped this morning, and in short, they're fantastic. While it remains to be seen where its final aggregate score will sit in the days and weeks ahead, for now, it's easily one of the best-reviewed titles of the entirety of 2024.

Over on Metacritic, reviews for Metaphor: ReFantazio have been indexing and currently result in the game sitting at a staggering 94/100 aggregate score at the time of this writing. This score is attached to the game's PS5 version specifically, but the Xbox Series X/S and PC iterations are still scoring at 92/100 and 90/100 respectively. To this point, there are roughly 60 reviews in total for Metaphor: ReFantazio from various publications, which means that more will continue to drop soon enough.

To put in perspective just how great these reviews for Metaphor: ReFantazio are, it immediately puts the game in a tie as the top-reviewed title of the year on Metacritic. It's tied at a 94 rating alongside Astro Bot and Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree and is two points above Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Some other games on the shortlist for "Best of 2024" include UFO 50, Animal Well, Balatro, Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Again, it's worth stressing that additional reviews for Metaphor: ReFantazio are going to come about in the future, so this score on Metacritic will surely end up shifting. Still, even if does drop by a couple of points, it seems apparent that Metaphor is going to be one of the biggest contenders for Game of the Year in the months ahead. Whether or not it gets nominated for this honor at The Game Awards, specifically, remains to be seen, but we should find out at some point in November.

As for our own review of Metaphor: ReFantazio, we're still in the process of playing through the game and should have more to share with you here on ComicBook soon enough.