Xbox Game Pass Just Stealth Dropped an Acclaimed New Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new game with stellar reviews that no one was expecting. With the calendar having now turned over to March, Xbox recently gave Game Pass subscribers a tease of which games they could expect to hit the platform this month. This slate is most notably headlined by the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, EA Sports F1 25, and to a T, alongside a handful of others. What Xbox didn’t announce, though, is that it was secretly adding another game that has been a big hit since its launch just a couple of years back.

As of this week, developer SoulGame Studio has released Minishoot Adventures on console platforms. The game, which released in 2024, is a twin-stick shooter that operates as a Metroivania where players pilot a ship that they can upgrade over the course of the game. In addition to bringing the title to Xbox consoles for the first time, SoulGame Studio also launched it directly onto Xbox Game Pass. This allows for Game Pass members to access Minshoot Adventures as part of their subscription whether they’re on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or a PC platform.

If you’re wondering whether or not Minishoot Adventures is worth playing, reviews would absolutely suggest that you do so. Over on Steam, Minishoot Adventures boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating from players, which is the highest such designation that a game can receive. This isn’t just based on a handful of reviews, either, as Minishoot Adventures has accrued thousands of ratings from players on the PC service. As such, it’s clear that this is a fantastic game that Game Pass members should not sleep on.

To make this arrival of Minishoot Adventures on Xbox Game Pass even better, the game hasn’t launched onto the Ultimate tier alone. Those subbed to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Premium can also play Minishoot Adventures with their membership as well. Given that this is somewhat of a day-one addition to Game Pass, it’s surprising to see that the title hasn’t been locked behind Ultimate, which is the case for the vast majority of day-one releases.

