Xbox Announces Over 20 Xbox Game Pass Games as Day One Releases

✖

Xbox held its big ID@Xbox event this week over on Twitch Gaming with tons of different indie games showed off through trailers, discussions with developers, and more avenues of presentation. Throughout the event, Xbox Game Pass was referenced frequently with plenty of the games showcased scheduled to come straight to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they’re available. Over 20 different games were confirmed for Xbox Game Pass releases across the console, cloud, and PC platforms.

The event was a long one, however, so there’s a good chance those watching weren’t able to keep up with every game featured during the event that would be coming to Xbox Game Pass let alone all the other announcements made during the Twitch Gaming presentation. To help with that, Xbox recapped the presentation by providing a list of the ID@Xbox titles featured during the event that’ll be releasing day one as part of Xbox Game Pass. You can find that full list below with the name of the game followed by the names of the studios creating the titles and finally with details about the platforms the games will be playable on.

ID@Xbox Games Planned for Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Art of the Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud and Console)

Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studios) (Cloud and Console) – 2021

Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud and Console)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)(Console and PC)

Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console and PC)

Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub)(Console and PC)

Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio)(Cloud and Console) – 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud and Console)

Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud and Console)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)(Cloud and Console)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)(Cloud and Console)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)(Cloud and Console)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)(Cloud and Console)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox)(Cloud and Console) – Summer 2021

Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console and PC) – 2021

Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks)(Console and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)(Console and PC)

T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World)(Cloud and Console)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)(Cloud, Console and PC)

Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console and PC)

Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog)(Cloud and Console)

The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)(Console)

Release dates aren’t set yet for all of these games, but you can expect them to be available in Xbox Game Pass as soon as they’re playable.