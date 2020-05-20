Xbox Game Pass Adds Brand New and Award-Winning Games

✖

Today, Xbox Game Pass added two new games. Unfortunately, for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass on PC, neither of these additions are coming to the PC version of the service's library. However, if you're a subscriber on Xbox One, you can now enjoy the following two games: Fractured Minds and Golf With Your Friends.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long each game will be available in the Xbox Game Pass library. Microsoft unfortunately doesn't disclose this information. This means both games could be around for years, months, or just weeks. As a result, if either tickle your fancy, you should play both sooner rather than later.

As for the games, the former, Fractured Minds, is an award-winning game that explores anxiety and mental health issues. The year of its release, it won the BAFTA Young Gamer Designers Award, or more specifically, its solo and 17-year-old developer Emily Mitchell did. Meanwhile, Golf With Your Friends literally just released on Xbox One today.

Below, you can read more about the pair of games, as well as peep trailers of each:

Golf With Your Friends: "Why have friends if not to play Golf… With Your Friends! Nothing is out of bounds as you take on nine courses filled with fast-paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players!"

Fractured Minds: "Fractured Minds is an immersive artistic short game, exploring anxiety and mental health issues. Embark on a journey through the human psyche to experience the everyday challenges associated with these conditions."

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that costs $10 or $15 depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber to either tier, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving with frequent additions and subtractions. In addition to this, subscribers also get other perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to play every Xbox Game Studios' release at launch.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC.

